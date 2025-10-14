Deborah Ann Mack Expands Global Access to Custom Couture Through Virtual Design Consultations

From design selection to final fitting, we make custom garments effortless- no matter where you live.

Style has no boundaries, whether you're across town or across the globe. I can design a custom garment made just for you.” — Deborah Ann Mack

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury fashion designer Deborah Ann Mack has announced an expanded global service model that allows clients to commission bespoke garments and bridal gowns from anywhere in the world. This initiative bridges couture craftsmanship with modern technology, enabling customers to experience high-end custom design through a seamless virtual process.The expanded service provides international clients the opportunity to collaborate directly with the Deborah Ann Mack design team. Clients can select designs from the official website, schedule virtual consultations via Zoom or WhatsApp, and receive guidance on professional measurements through certified seamstresses in their area. Following the consultation, each client receives a personalized design sketch, a muslin test garment for fit review, and a final couture piece handcrafted at the brand’s atelier in West Chester, Pennsylvania.According to Deborah Ann Mack, Founder and Creative Director, “Style has no boundaries. Our goal is to make the couture experience accessible globally while maintaining the integrity, quality, and attention to detail that define our work.”The new service model reflects the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation in luxury fashion, serving brides and clients worldwide who seek timeless, custom-made garments tailored to their personal vision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.