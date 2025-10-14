Deborah Ann Mack Expands Global Access to Custom Couture Through Virtual Design Consultations
From design selection to final fitting, we make custom garments effortless- no matter where you live.
The expanded service provides international clients the opportunity to collaborate directly with the Deborah Ann Mack design team. Clients can select designs from the official website, schedule virtual consultations via Zoom or WhatsApp, and receive guidance on professional measurements through certified seamstresses in their area. Following the consultation, each client receives a personalized design sketch, a muslin test garment for fit review, and a final couture piece handcrafted at the brand’s atelier in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
According to Deborah Ann Mack, Founder and Creative Director, “Style has no boundaries. Our goal is to make the couture experience accessible globally while maintaining the integrity, quality, and attention to detail that define our work.”
The new service model reflects the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation in luxury fashion, serving brides and clients worldwide who seek timeless, custom-made garments tailored to their personal vision.
