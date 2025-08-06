DAM Fashion by Deborah Ann Mack Announces Re-Grand Opening and Fall 2025 Coat Preview

DAM Fashion celebrates one year in its expanded West Chester location with a ribbon-cutting and preview of its Fall 2025 custom coat collection.

Expanding the boutique has allowed us to elevate the client experience.” — Deborah Ann Mack

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAM Fashion, a couture boutique founded by designer Deborah Ann Mack, will host a Re- Grand Opening at its expanded location at 125 Church Street in West Chester on Thursday, August 21 at 12 PM. The event marks one year since the boutique’s original opening and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Chester County Economic Development Council.The one-hour celebration will include appearances by representatives from the West Chester Chamber of Commerce, the West Chester Business Improvement District, and the Chester County Economic Development Council, in recognition of DAM Fashion’s continued contribution to the local business community and creative economy.“It’s been a meaningful year of growth,” said Deborah Ann Mack. “We’re looking forward to welcoming clients and community members into our expanded space.”Guests will also get an early look at DAM Fashion’s Fall 2025 outerwear collection, which features custom-made coats crafted in wool, cashmere, and other seasonal fabrics. Mack specializes in tailored garments designed for individual clients, including custom bridalwear and special occasion pieces.DAM Fashion operates by appointment and serves clients locally and internationally. Virtual consultations are also available.Event Details:DAM Fashion Re-Grand OpeningDate: Thursday, August 21, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PMLocation: 125 Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380Admission: Open to the publicMedia Contact:Email: dmack@dam.fashionPhone: (484) 678-5853Website: https://dam.fashion About DAM FashionFounded in 2017, DAM Fashion is a couture boutique led by designer Deborah Ann Mack. The studio specializes in custom bridal gowns, outerwear, and formalwear, serving clients across the U.S. and internationally from its West Chester, Pennsylvania location.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.