DAM Fashion by Deborah Ann Mack Announces Re-Grand Opening and Fall 2025 Coat Preview
DAM Fashion celebrates one year in its expanded West Chester location with a ribbon-cutting and preview of its Fall 2025 custom coat collection.
The one-hour celebration will include appearances by representatives from the West Chester Chamber of Commerce, the West Chester Business Improvement District, and the Chester County Economic Development Council, in recognition of DAM Fashion’s continued contribution to the local business community and creative economy.
“It’s been a meaningful year of growth,” said Deborah Ann Mack. “We’re looking forward to welcoming clients and community members into our expanded space.”
Guests will also get an early look at DAM Fashion’s Fall 2025 outerwear collection, which features custom-made coats crafted in wool, cashmere, and other seasonal fabrics. Mack specializes in tailored garments designed for individual clients, including custom bridalwear and special occasion pieces.
DAM Fashion operates by appointment and serves clients locally and internationally. Virtual consultations are also available.
Event Details:
DAM Fashion Re-Grand Opening
Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Location: 125 Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380
Admission: Open to the public
Media Contact:
Email: dmack@dam.fashion
Phone: (484) 678-5853
Website: https://dam.fashion
About DAM Fashion
Founded in 2017, DAM Fashion is a couture boutique led by designer Deborah Ann Mack. The studio specializes in custom bridal gowns, outerwear, and formalwear, serving clients across the U.S. and internationally from its West Chester, Pennsylvania location.
