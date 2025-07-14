DAM Fashion Expands Bridal Services Ahead of 2025 Wedding Season

Deborah Ann Mack expands her West Chester boutique with a private bridal suite and new services for brides, bridal parties, and wedding guests.

Every gown carries a story. I help women shape how it’s told.” — Deborah Ann Mack

WEST CHESTER , PA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAM Fashion, a couture boutique founded by designer Deborah Ann Mack, has expanded its bridal offerings in preparation for the 2025 wedding season. The expansion includes a dedicated private bridal suite in its newly relocated West Chester, Pennsylvania boutique.Serving clients across the United States and internationally, DAM Fashion offers custom bridal gowns, heirloom gown redesigns, and occasionwear for mothers-of-the-bride and wedding guests. The boutique now provides in-person and virtual consultations, making services accessible to clients regardless of geography."Every gown carries a story. I help women shape how it's told," said Deborah Ann Mack, who has designed for clients in the U.S., Europe, and beyond.Founded in 2017, DAM Fashion has grown steadily over the past eight years. The new bridal suite allows for more personalized consultations and fittings. With increasing interest in heirloom redesigns — the transformation of vintage or family gowns into contemporary silhouettes — Mack's work continues to blend craftsmanship with sentiment.DAM Fashion's relocation to 125 Church Street in West Chester nearly triples the size of its previous space. In addition to bridalwear, the boutique offers seasonal outerwear and custom evening attire by appointment.Bridal Services Include:• Custom-designed wedding gowns• Heirloom gown redesigns• Occasionwear for bridal party members and wedding guests• Virtual consultations for long-distance and international clientsFor media inquiries or client consultations, please contact:Email: dmack@dam.fashionPhone: (484) 678-5853Website: https://dam.fashion Instagram: @damfashionsAbout DAM FashionFounded by designer Deborah Ann Mack in 2017, DAM Fashion is a couture boutique offering custom bridalwear, outerwear, and special occasion garments. Known for its attention to fit, fabric, and personalization, DAM Fashion serves clients locally and globally from its West Chester, PA studio.

