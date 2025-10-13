The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Psychiatrist Val Bellman, MD, QME

Dr. Val Bellman Joins The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in Psychiatry with Exam Locations Across California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Val Bellman, MD , QME, is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in psychosomatics and general psychiatry. His background is rooted in helping patients optimize their mental health while addressing complex mind-body symptoms.As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Bellman's QME Evaluation and Report process is defined by:• Fair and Objective Case Analysis• Thorough, Evidence-Based Evaluations• Patient-Centered and Compassionate Approach• Clear Assessment of Functional Capacity in Complex Cases• Expertise in Psychosomatic and Mind-Body InteractionsDr. Bellman has registered QME exam locations in the following cities across California:• Apple Valley• Canoga Park• Compton• Hesperia• Inglewood• Lancaster• Moreno Valley• Pittsburg• Placerville• RiversideHe earned his medical degree from Sechenov University in Russia, followed by postgraduate training in the United Kingdom, and a psychiatry residency at the UMKC School of Medicine. Dr. Bellman also holds a Doctorate in Psychology and an MPH degree. He is currently advancing his expertise as a Fellow in Integrative & Functional Medicine at the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute at the University of California, Irvine.Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Bellman has authored over 50 publications in mental health and has received numerous academic and clinical awards, including Best Resident Teacher. He has extensive experience in medicolegal consulting, serving as a Physician Reviewer, Disability Examiner for the VA, SSA, and CDSS, and providing expert testimony. Dr. Bellman is also a passionate advocate for physician wellness and mental health.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters, and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.