The Guardian Group, LLC Announces Psychiatrist Aaron Abraham, MD, QME

Dr. Aaron Abraham Joins The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in Psychiatry with Exam Locations Across California

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron L. Abraham , MD, QME, is a board-certified psychiatrist who is fluent in English and conversational in Spanish. His background spans academic medicine, community-based care, and integrative psychiatry.As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Abraham’s QME Evaluation and Report process is defined by:• Concise and Clear Medical-Legal Reporting• Fair and Objective Case Analysis• Thoughtful Consideration of Future Medical Care• Medical Evidence-Based Conclusions• Timely Maximum Medical Improvement (MMI) ClassificationsDr. Abraham has registered QME exam locations in the following cities across California:• Perris• Corona• Victorville• Moreno Valley• West Sacramento• Lancaster• Placerville• South San Francisco• Los Angeles• SacramentoHe earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated magna cum laude in the Biological Basis of Behavior. He completed his psychiatry residency through Charles Drew University, with rotations across leading Southern California institutions.In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Abraham has contributed to research at the Beckman Center for Molecular and Genetic Medicine at Stanford, where he worked on projects involving optogenetics and interkingdom signaling. He has presented talks for physician communities affiliated with Stanford.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters, and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

