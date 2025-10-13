Same-day mental health access across New York City saves lives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindful Care , a pioneering mental health provider offering same-day and next-day psychiatric and therapy services, continues to make high-quality, affordable mental health care easily accessible throughout New York City. With conveniently located clinics across Manhattan and Long Island — and the ability to connect virtually — Mindful Care provides flexible care options for New Yorkers seeking immediate support.Accessible Care Across the Five BoroughsMindful Care serves patients across the New York area with in-person clinics located at:Midtown Manhattan: 25 W. 45th Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10036Midtown East: 71 Vanderbilt Avenue, Suite 329, New York, NY 10017West Hempstead (Long Island): 595 Hempstead Turnpike, Suite 200, West Hempstead, NY 11552Each location offers psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and therapy sessions, including Mindful Care’s signature MicroTherapy™ — short, 20-minute sessions designed to fit into modern, busy lifestyles. Patients can also access the same high-quality services virtually through secure telehealth visits, creating continuity between in-person and online care.A Mission Rooted in Preventing Delayed CareThe story that inspired Mindful Care’s creation is one that still drives the organization’s mission today.“I’ll actually share a story that begins as a tragedy, because it demonstrates why Mindful Care exists today and how our model is designed to create a better outcome,” said Dr. Tamir Aldad, founder and CEO of Mindful Care.“When I was in training, I met a young woman named Lauren. She had just come home from college to find her mother locked in the bathroom, dead from an overdose and her baby sister barely responsive. Her sister was rushed to the pediatric ICU, her mother was pronounced dead on arrival, and Lauren herself came to psychiatry.Despite her obvious trauma, she didn’t meet the criteria for an inpatient admission. Because of the way the system works, we couldn’t start her on medication in the ER. We discharged her with an appointment several weeks out, telling her to come back if things got worse. Two days later, we got the devastating call that Lauren had died by a drug overdose.That case has stayed with me ever since. And it’s why I built Mindful Care. In our model, Lauren wouldn’t have been turned away or told to wait weeks. She could have walked into one of our urgent-care clinics the same day, received an evaluation, started treatment immediately, and been connected to ongoing support. Mindful Care now exists to ensure no one in her position falls through the cracks again. We’ve had countless patients since then walk in at their breaking point, get same-day care, and stabilize—lives that otherwise could have been lost but were instead saved by this new approach.”Mindful Care NationwideIn addition to serving New York, Mindful Care operates clinics in Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, and Illinois.About Mindful CareFounded in 2018, Mindful Care is the first national outpatient mental health company to offer same-day and next-day psychiatric and therapeutic care — both virtually and in person. By combining the accessibility of urgent care with the depth of ongoing mental health treatment, Mindful Care is changing how and when people can get the help they deserve.About Founder and CEO Tamir Aldad, MD, MBADr. Tamir Aldad is a board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist recognized for his leadership in transforming access to mental health and substance use treatment. As the Founder and CEO of Mindful Care, Dr. Aldad pioneered the nation’s first same-day mental health and addiction treatment urgent care model, expanding access to care across multiple states. Under his leadership, Mindful Care has grown into a multi-state network, serving thousands of patients with integrated psychiatric, addiction, and therapy services.Learn more or schedule an appointment at www.mindful.care

