Carrie’s TOUCH Announces NYC Auditions for 'Dinner with the Youngers' — A Bold New Take on 'A Raisin in the Sun'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrie’s TOUCH is casting for "Dinner with the Youngers," an innovative and emotionally charged theatrical experience reimagining pivotal scenes from Lorraine Hansberry’s "A Raisin in the Sun." This special production, written by Tammie Denyse, Helen R. Terry, and Courtney Renee Cochran, blends the brilliance of Hansberry’s original work with a fresh perspective that ignites dialogue on family, legacy, and healing.The New York City performances will run October 23–26, 2025, offering audiences the chance to experience a familiar story told with boldness, brilliance, and heart. The Oakland, California production took place July 12 to a sold-out audience, and now the creative team is bringing its powerful storytelling coast to coast.Audition Details:Roles: Walter Lee Younger, Ruth Younger, Beneatha Younger, Travis YoungerType: Non-equity actors onlyAudition Method: Self-tape submissionsDeadline: August 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM PSTAudition Form & Info: bit.ly/3GWQz36 Carrie’s TOUCH, a nonprofit dedicated to providing culturally relevant support to African American women facing breast cancer, continues to use theater as a platform for empowerment, education, and community connection. "Dinner with the Youngers" invites actors and audiences alike to take a seat at the table and experience theater that matters.Performance Dates & Location:October 23–26, 2025Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater10 W 64th StNew York, NY 10023For more information or to submit your audition, visit: bit.ly/3GWQz36. For more information about Carrie's TOUCH, go to carriestouch.org

