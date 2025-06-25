New Digital Class Empowers Moms to Set Boundaries and Beat Burnout

Renowned Psychologist Dr. Jenny Yip Launches “Stress-Less Mama Masterclass: Boundaries” to Support Maternal Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board-certified clinical psychologist and maternal mental health expert Dr. Jenny Yip has launched The Stress-Less Mama Masterclass: Boundaries , a groundbreaking self-paced course designed to help mothers combat burnout, set healthy boundaries, and reconnect with their identities beyond motherhood.Rooted in evidence-based psychological strategies, the course responds to a rising crisis: 72% of mothers report experiencing burnout, yet few resources directly address the emotional and invisible labor of modern parenting. Dr. Yip’s compassionate and accessible curriculum offers practical tools to tackle guilt, perfectionism, and overwhelm—issues that often go unspoken.“Moms are expected to do it all, flawlessly—and it’s not sustainable,” says Dr. Yip. “This course helps them take their power back by setting boundaries without shame.”The Stress-Less Mama Masterclass: Boundaries includes:• 5 Core Modules (~3 hours total) with on-demand video lessons• Downloadable workbooks, journal prompts, and private community access• Monthly live support sessions and Q&As• Topics covering mental load, identity loss, boundary-setting, time awareness, and burnout recoveryCreated with busy moms in mind, each lesson is short, actionable, and grounded in Dr. Yip’s 20+ years of clinical experience. Evergreen enrollment allows participants to join any time, with new cohorts starting monthly.Dr. Yip, founder of the Renewed Freedom Center and Little Thinkers Center in Los Angeles, has been featured on The TODAY Show, The Doctors, Parents.com, and more. She is also the author of Productive, Successful You and host of The Stress-Less Life podcast.To learn more, visit www.dryip.com

