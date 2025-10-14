AB Global Exposes Hidden Threat in Hiring: The 2025 Candidate Data Transparency Report

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most U.S. job seekers would walk away if they knew their personal data was being sent overseas. AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, has released its 2025 Candidate Data Transparency Report, revealing a chilling truth: millions of Americans are unknowingly sending their most sensitive personal data (Social Security numbers, birth dates, driver’s licenses, etc...) across international borders every day.This practice, known as data offshoring, is quietly unraveling trust in the hiring process.The new national survey paints a stark picture:74% of U.S. job candidates would withdraw from the hiring process if they discovered their personal data was accessed overseas.73% say they would refuse consent entirely if they knew their PII was handled outside the U.S.76% demand full transparency about where their information is stored, viewed, and transmitted.“Behind every background check is a human being, not a data file,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder & CEO of AB Global. “When companies ship that data offshore without disclosure, it’s not efficiency, it’s exploitation. We built AB Global to prove that compliance and conscience can coexist. Keeping U.S. candidate data in America isn’t just safer, it’s the only ethical choice.”AB Global’s report calls on employers, policymakers, and industry leaders to face a growing compliance crisis: background screening vendors are quietly exporting sensitive candidate data to foreign processors, leaving U.S. job seekers vulnerable to data theft, surveillance, and misuse, often without their knowledge or consent.“Offshoring used to be a manufacturing issue,” Boyle added. “Now it’s invading hiring and most employers don’t even know it’s happening. This isn’t just about cybersecurity; it’s about trust in the entire employment system.”Unlike the old guard background screeners, AB Global keeps all candidate data on U.S. soil; no offshoring, no exceptions. Every domestic background check is processed entirely within the United States by U.S.-based professionals, under U.S. privacy laws. The company is urging the industry to adopt data sovereignty standards that ensure every background check begins and ends within the United States.The full AB Global 2025 Candidate Data Transparency Report is available now at abglobalscreening.com/transparency AB Global delivers The Gold Standard in Background Screening, setting the benchmark for compliance, data security, and ethical practices across the screening industry. As a dual PBSA-accredited background screening firm, AB Global provides employers with trusted solutions for employment screening, drug testing coordination, occupational health management, and compliance support.Built on a foundation of transparency and integrity, AB Global ensures all services are fully U.S.-based, protecting candidate data and upholding the highest standards of privacy. Its concierge service model, combined with the educational platform Screening University and compliance resource hub KnOWLedge Vault, empowers employers to make informed, compliant hiring decisions.With innovative tools, client-centered support, and a commitment to excellence, AB Global continues to redefine what it means to deliver The Gold Standard in background screening, data privacy, and employment compliance solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.