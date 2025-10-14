PBIOS 2025: THE BASIN’S NEXT GENERATION TAKES CENTER STAGE

PBIOS Crowd Shot PBIOS Entrance

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS) is back in Odessa, Texas from October 21–23, 2025, bringing together thousands of energy professionals for three days of powerful collaboration and technology showcase. With over 700 exhibitors and more than 1,100 booths, PBIOS 2025 reaffirms its position as one of the world’s largest and most influential oil and gas trade shows.

This year’s theme, “The Basin’s Next Generation: Bridging Legacies, Powering Tomorrow,” speaks to the balance of tradition and innovation that defines the Permian Basin today, where the pioneering grit of past generations meets the data-driven technologies shaping our future.

“Whether you're here to network, explore new innovations, or celebrate the enduring spirit of the Permian, there is no better place to see where the industry has been, and where it’s headed, than right here,” said Martin Graves, President of the 2025 Permian Basin International Oil Show and President of Insulation Products Inc.

New for 2025: Association Spotlight Symposium and PBIOS Live

One of the most anticipated additions to this year’s show is the debut of the Association Spotlight Symposium Series, featuring exclusive presentations from:

• Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA)

• Permian Basin Association of Directional Drilling (PBADD)

• Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)

These sessions are curated to give engineers, executives, and decision-makers access to the latest insights and innovations from leaders who are shaping the next generation of energy development.

Also launching this year is PBIOS Live, a dedicated media and content studio located on-site. Through live interviews and exhibitor features, PBIOS Live delivers real-time storytelling from the heart of the show grounds, ensuring the global energy community stays connected and informed.

Where Legacy and Innovation Meet

Since 1940, PBIOS has served as a vital meeting place for the oil and gas industry. It’s a show where cutting-edge technology sits alongside time-tested solutions, where handshakes still matter, and where business gets done.

“The same show my grandfather attended in the 1970s is now where we’re discussing artificial intelligence, remote automation, and advanced data analytics,” Graves shared. “That’s the strength of the Permian Basin, it evolves without forgetting its roots.”

Plan Your Visit to PBIOS 2025

PBIOS takes place at the Ector County Coliseum and Fairgrounds in Odessa, Texas.

Attendees are encouraged to register early and plan ahead.

Dates: October 21–23, 2025

Location: Odessa, Texas

Registration Info: www. pbioilshow.org/attendees/registration

Event Website: www.pbioilshow.org

