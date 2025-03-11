Cashland Holdings’ 'Your Change Matters' Campaign Supports OK Kids Korral with Charitable Donation

Jordan Staar, Guest and Volunteer Coordinator, Toby Keith Foundation and Diana Miller, Manager of Operations Cashland

We can’t thank Cashland Holdings enough for selecting us as your 2024 charity partner” — Jordan Starr, Guest and Volunteer Coordinator of OK Kids Korral

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cashland Holdings, LLC proudly presented a donation of $2,100 to OK Kids Korral, an initiative founded by The Toby Keith Foundation, as the 2024 recipient of its annual “Your Change Matters” campaign. This contribution will help provide a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment for children battling cancer and their families.

“We can’t thank Cashland Holdings enough for selecting us as your 2024 charity partner,” said Jordan Starr, Guest and Volunteer Coordinator of OK Kids Korral. “Your efforts, energy, and generous support will directly help us provide daytime and overnight lodging for pediatric patients and their families. Your donation plays a vital role in creating a relaxing haven for those who need it most.”

Since launching the “Your Change Matters” campaign in 2011, Cashland’s employees and customers have generously donated their spare change resulting in a collective contribution of over $82,000 to local charities. Beneficiaries have included the Down Syndrome Association, Special Olympics, Deaconess Pregnancy & Adoption, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Limbs for Life, among others. Each donation stays within the local chapters of the selected organizations, ensuring a direct and meaningful impact on Oklahoma communities.

For 2025, No Kid Hungry has been chosen as the next recipient of the “Your Change Matters” campaign, reinforcing Cashland’s commitment to fighting childhood hunger. In addition to this initiative, Cashland Holdings actively supports philanthropic efforts year-round, with CEO Samantha Bentson, volunteering with Deaconess Adoption and Pregnancy Center as well as supporting charities through her local parish at St. Eugene Catholic Church. Each holiday season, the Cashland Corporate Office also adopts a family in need, replacing their annual gift exchange with an act of giving.

Nonprofits and 501(c) organizations interested in partnering with Cashland Holdings can reach out to Samantha Bentson at sbentson@cashlandok.com or visit www.cashlandok.com.

About Cashland Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1987, Cashland Holdings, LLC is a family-owned and operated financial services company based in Oklahoma. With 9 locations across the state, Cashland is dedicated to providing top-quality customer service and a range of financial solutions, including loans, bill payments, check cashing, and money management services.

About OK Kids Korral

Established by The Toby Keith Foundation, OK Kids Korral provides free, state-of-the-art lodging for pediatric cancer patients and their families receiving treatment at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center, Stephenson Cancer Center, and other nearby facilities. The Korral offers a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment, allowing families to focus on their child’s well-being without the added stress of accommodations.

For more information about OK Kids Korral, visit www.tobykeithfoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.