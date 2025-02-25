Wellhead Systems Inc. Appoints Gavin Schmitz as President

Gavin Schmitz

Our focus will always be on three things: the customer, quality, and service.” — Gavin Schmitz

HILL CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellhead Systems Inc. (WSI), a leading provider of engineered wellhead systems and production solutions, has named Gavin Schmitz as its new president, effective Nov. 4, 2024.

Schmitz succeeds Joe Goodeyon, WSI’s co-founder and longtime president, as Goodeyon transitions into an advisory role that will leverage his deep industry expertise to guide the company’s strategic initiatives and support its future growth.

Goodeyon, who has played a pivotal role in shaping WSI’s success, plans to spend more time with his family on their farm in Kansas. Reflecting on the leadership change, he said, “Gavin has been part of WSI since the beginning—even before officially joining the company. He knows the dedication, hard work, and commitment Jessica and I have put into this business. I have complete confidence in his leadership and vision for WSI’s future.”

Schmitz brings more than 11 years of experience with WSI, having started as business development manager for the Rockies before expanding the company’s presence in Canada, Argentina, Colombia, and Romania. Most recently, he served as executive director of business development, helping grow WSI’s global reach while maintaining its reputation for high-quality, fully integrated wellhead and frac solutions.

A Pittsburg State University graduate, Schmitz began his career in nuclear medicine before transitioning to the energy sector. His expertise in customer relations, operational efficiency, and technical solutions has made him a trusted leader in the oil and gas industry.

“Our focus will always be on three things: the customer, quality, and service,” Schmitz said. “WSI is big enough to handle our customers’ needs and solve their problems, but small enough to care about them. That’s what sets us apart. Under my leadership, we’ll continue to drive innovation and deliver the best wellhead solutions in the industry.”

WSI remains committed to providing best-in-class wellhead and production systems, ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency for customers across the Permian, MidCon, Rockies, and international markets. The company looks forward to its next chapter of growth and innovation under Schmitz’s leadership.

About Wellhead Systems Inc.

Founded in 2007, Wellhead Systems Inc. (WSI) is a leading provider of engineered wellhead systems designed for efficiency, safety, and durability. With a strong presence in the Permian Basin, MidCon, Rockies, and international markets, WSI delivers fully integrated wellhead and frac solutions that streamline operations and reduce risk for oil and gas producers. The company’s in-house engineering, commitment to quality, and customer-first approach set it apart as a trusted industry partner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.