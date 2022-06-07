Dataman Group Direct releases new suite of targeted mailing lists and marketing postcards for Dental Practices

providing lists for direct mail, telemarketing, email & postcard marketing Dental Patients - Welcome to the Neighborhood New Dental Patients - Bright Healthy Smiles

Dataman Group’s New Mover list provides dental practices with expanded lead-generation opportunities, including results-based postcard mailers.

Reaching out to New Movers with an effective marketing piece puts a dentist’s message into the right hands at the right time. Each of these new movers will eventually need dental services. ” — Dale "Data Dale" Filhaber

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman Group Direct is pleased to announce the release of a new suite of targeted mailing lists and marketing postcards designed specifically to increase new patient numbers in Dental Practices.

The secret to building a dental practice is consistent marketing to the right people. Newcomers are the top new patient segment for most dental offices. Studies have shown that monthly mailings to new mover households is an effective strategy to attract new patients to a dental practice.

The New Mover list is available by zip-code, radius or drive time. Household income, distance of move and presence of children are also selectable. The list is provided on a weekly or monthly basis

“Reaching out to New Movers with an effective marketing piece puts a dentist’s message into the right hands at the right time.” said Dataman Group President Dale Filhaber. “Each of these new movers will eventually need dental services. Postcards are an extremely successful marketing tool for dental practices. Most people will hold onto the postcard or tack them on the refrigerator as a reminder”.

There are also targeted mailing lists for general dentistry, as well as pediatric and orthodontic, restorative, and cosmetic specialties.

In addition to offering direct mail lists targeting top dental prospects, Dataman Group Directs’ new online direct mail portal, myDMposctards.com focuses on providing dental practices with results-based customizable postcards. With MyDMposctards.com, dental marketers can conceive, build and execute targeted direct mail campaigns to newcomers, families with children or restorative dental prospects to generate leads and increase revenue.

Direct mail is the only way to reach all of the newcomers or prospective dental patients in a given market. Studies consistently show that direct mail response rates consistently perform best among all marketing channels when targeting prospects and customers alike.

The Dataman Group Direct easy-to-use portal makes it simple for dentists or their marketing staff to create and send mailers online. The experience begins with a gallery of on-brand dental product templates, which have been designed for the specific purpose of maximizing response. There are three sizes available: 4.25” x 6" Postcards, 6” x 8.5" Postcards, and 6” x 11" Postcards.

Marketers can effortlessly customize their postcards by adding their own design features. These can include photos of the staff, a local map of the location, new patient special, call to action and contact information. They can also change the color schemes to match their practice branding.

From there, users can upload their mailing list. The list professionals at Dataman Group work closely with their clients to create the targeted mailing list that suits their needs and outputs the data in an easy-to-upload format.

Mailing lists can be tweaked to fit any budget or campaign goal – with no minimums on quantity.

Once the design and mailing lists have been finalized, dental marketers can choose their mail date. Plus, they can track their mailings within the portal.

Dataman Group has been in business for over 40 years and has provided thousands of clients in the United States with high quality data. Dataman Group is well known for its New Mover, New Homeowner and demographic data.

For more information on about Dataman Group Direct, please visit: http://www.datamangroup.com/ or call (800) 771-3282. Please follow Dataman Group on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. If you are interested in more information, please email dale@datamangroup.com.