ACPMP Partners with Global Advocacy Coalition to Launch First International Patient Manifesto on Peritoneal Malignancies

Global alliance of seven patient advocacy organizations unites to improve care and research for peritoneal malignancies.

PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appendix Cancer PMP (ACPMP) Research Foundation is honored to be one of seven patient organizations from five countries partnering to develop and launch the world’s first International Patient Manifesto for Peritoneal Malignancies, to be presented later this month in Barcelona during the PSOGI 2025 Congress (Peritoneal Surface Oncology Group International).

The Manifesto is a pioneering document worldwide that brings visibility to the needs and demands of those living with these complex diseases and their closest circles. The Manifesto arises from the voices, stories, and experiences of patients, relatives, and caregivers. Living with a peritoneal tumour — including metastases of appendiceal, ovarian, colorectal, gastric cancer, pseudomyxoma peritonei, and peritoneal mesothelioma… — often means going through a lonely experience, with long diagnostic journeys and therapeutic decisions that are not always made in adequately specialised centres.

The Patient Advocacy Session, where the Manifesto will be presented, will take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 5:00–6:30 p.m. at Fira Barcelona – Montjuïc, as part of PSOGI’s 15th International Congress. ACPMP Board President Jim Carroll will represent the organization as a panelist.

The Manifesto directly raises six critical challenges that shape the future of care for patients with peritoneal malignancies:

Awareness: Increasing public and medical recognition of peritoneal malignancies.

Diagnosis: Ensuring early and accurate diagnoses to avoid delays.

Access: Guaranteeing universal access to expert, multidisciplinary teams.

Equity in Innovation: Ensuring equal opportunities to participate in clinical trials.

Research: Boosting investment to deliver more effective, personalized treatments.

Quality of Life: Prioritizing psychosocial support and well-being for patients and families.

Initiated and led by Peritoneum Association (Spain), the Manifesto has been co-authored with the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (USA), PMP Pals (USA), Pseudomyxoma Survivor (UK), AMARAPE (France), Mesothelioma UK, and PMP Contactgroep (Netherlands) — a first-of-its-kind alliance uniting patient organizations and clinicians around shared goals of visibility, equity, and hope.

“We’re proud to stand alongside fellow advocates from around the world to ensure that appendix cancer and related peritoneal malignancies are recognized and get the research and clinical attention patients need,” said Deborah Shelton, ACPMP Executive Director. “This collaboration represents an unprecedented opportunity to amplify patient voices and strengthen the global movement toward earlier diagnosis, expert care, and meaningful research.”

The Manifesto’s creation was guided by the medical expertise of Dr. Santiago González-Moreno, Medical Director and Head of Surgical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid – Hospiten, and supported by the Executive Committee of PSOGI.

Event Details:

Presentation: International Patient Manifesto on Peritoneal Tumours – Patient Advocacy Session

Date & Time: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: PSOGI 2025 Congress, Fira Barcelona – Montjuïc, Barcelona, Spain

Full Program: https://psogicongress2025.com/program

About the Appendix Cancer PMP (ACPMP) Research Foundation

The ACPMP Research Foundation is a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to funding and supporting research to find a cure for appendix cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP), and to educating physicians, patients, and caregivers about these rare diseases. Learn more at https://acpmp.org

