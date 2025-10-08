Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation Marks Historic Milestone With New Research Grants and Global Symposium

Nonprofit accelerates progress for patients with rare cancers through new research grants and symposium with clinicians, researchers, and patients.

By funding high-impact studies and convening experts through our multi-regional symposium, we’re closing critical gaps in appendix cancer and moving faster toward better treatment and outcomes” — Deborah Shelton, Executive Director, ACPMP

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP), a nonprofit dedicated to funding research, raising awareness, and providing patient support for appendix cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP), today announced a landmark investment in research and education aimed at accelerating progress for patients facing these rare cancers.

Thanks to the generosity of ACPMP donors, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and supporting foundations such as the Katie Centorbi Foundation and Living 4 Lindsey Foundation, ACPMP will launch new research and education initiatives this fall. These include:

• 2025 Annual Appendix Cancer Multi-Regional Symposium (October 17, 2025): An international gathering of clinicians, researchers, and patients focused exclusively on appendix cancer and PMP.

• Changemaker Grant – $150,000 (first-ever): Designed to support transformative research that can shift the landscape of treatment and patient care.

• Two Catalyst Grants – $50,000 each: Seed funding to support innovative, early-stage research projects with high potential impact. Applications are due October 12, 2025

• Lisa Kurtz Luciano Grant with the Society of Surgical Oncology – $100,000: A partnership grant honoring ACPMP co-founder Lisa Kurtz Luciano to advance research in appendix cancer

• Young Investigator Award - $25,000: Provides grant support to early-career researchers to advance innovative studies, encourage new scientific talent and accelerate progress in this rare disease field.

Since its founding in 2008, ACPMP has awarded more than $2.1 million in research grants, proving that small foundations are essential in the rare disease space—where large cancer organizations rarely dedicate resources.

“This investment is about accelerating answers for patients who have waited too long,” said Deborah Shelton, Executive Director of the Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation. “By funding high-impact studies and convening experts through our multi-regional symposium, we’re closing critical gaps in appendix cancer and PMP and moving faster toward better treatments and outcomes.”

For more information about ACPMP’s mission, grants, or upcoming events, visit www.acpmp.org.

About ACPMP Research Foundation

The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research, raising awareness, and providing patient support for appendix cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP). Founded in 2008 by patients and families following a grassroots community walk in memory of Frank “Dutch” Culbertson, ACPMP has grown into the leading national voice for appendix cancer research. To date, ACPMP has awarded more than $2.1 million in research grants, proving the critical role small foundations play in advancing progress for rare diseases. Learn more at www.acpmp.org.

