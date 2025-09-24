ACPMP Research Foundation Launches $400K Research Grants and Multi-Regional Symposium

Appendix cancer is often left behind by major institutions and large scale cancer groups. These new grants and the symposium mark a turning point in ACPMP's mission to deliver answers and hope.” — said Jim Carroll, ACPMP Board President.

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appendix Cancer PMP Research Foundation (ACPMP), the only U.S. nonprofit solely dedicated to appendix cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP), today announced an unprecedented wave of research funding and educational initiatives aimed at accelerating progress for patients facing these rare cancers.

Thanks to the generosity of ACPMP donors, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and supporting foundations such as the Centorbi Foundation and Living 4 Lindsey Foundation, ACPMP will launch over $400,000 in new research and education programs this fall:

• Multi-Regional Symposium (October 2025): An international gathering of clinicians, researchers, and patients focused exclusively on appendix cancer and PMP.

• Changemaker Grant – $150,000 (first-ever): Designed to support transformative research that can shift the landscape of treatment and patient care.

• Two Catalyst Grants – $50,000 each: Seed funding to support innovative, early-stage research with the potential for high impact.

• Lisa Kurtz Luciano Grant with the Society of Surgical Oncology – $150,000: A partnership grant honoring ACPMP co-founder Lisa Kurtz Luciano to advance surgical oncology research in appendix cancer.

Since its founding in 2008, ACPMP has awarded more than $2.1 million in research grants, proving that small foundations are essential in the rare disease space, where large cancer organizations rarely dedicate resources.

“Rare cancers like appendix cancer are often left behind by major institutions and large-scale cancer groups,” said Jim Carroll, ACPMP Board President. “These new grants and the symposium mark a turning point in ACPMP's mission to deliver answers and hope.”

ACPMP was born from grassroots fundraising — beginning with a community walk in memory of Frank “Dutch” Culbertson in 2006 — and has grown into a national leader in appendix cancer research. Events like the Kate Centorbi Golf Tournament in St. Louis (October 4, 2025) continue to fuel ACPMP’s mission, proving that local action drives global impact.

For more information about ACPMP’s mission, grants, or upcoming events, please visit www.acpmp.org.

About ACPMP Research Foundation

The ACPMP Research Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to funding research, raising awareness, and providing patient support for appendix cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP). Founded in 2008 by patients and families, ACPMP has grown from a grassroots effort into the leading national voice for appendix cancer research, awarding over $2.1 million in research grants to date. Learn more at www.acpmp.org.

