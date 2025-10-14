LAW, LOYALTY, AND THE COST OF POWER: TIM REUBEN’S TEQUILA BRINGS LEGAL REALISM TO THE PAGE

Cover of Tequila by Tim Reuben

From a veteran of California’s courtrooms, a novel that captures how power and principle collide when the law becomes personal.

The writing itself is quick, sharp, and often cinematic. The dialogue snaps, the scenes cut hard, and there is little handholding.” — Literary Titan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released today, Tequila marks the debut of veteran trial lawyer and mediator Tim Reuben , who turns a lifetime in the courtroom into a richly layered drama of family ambition, fractured loyalty, and the pursuit of justice.Set amid a multigenerational tequila empire bound by an ironclad family trust, Tequila blends corporate intrigue, family betrayal, and courtroom drama into a fast-paced story that explores the tension between power, loyalty, and justice.In his Daily Journal review, Richard Thompson, partner at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson LLP, called the book a:“Succession-style family drama with John Grisham-like legal thrills, delivering an authentic, page-turning story of power, loyalty, and justice that will especially resonate with lawyers.…The courtroom scenes, the strategies, the interactions with judges, and the characters’ perspectives on justice and the legal system felt completely true and real in a way that almost never happens in legal fiction.”The literary community has taken notice as well. Literary Titan praised Reuben’s style, noting that:“The writing itself is quick, sharp, and often cinematic. The dialogue snaps, the scenes cut hard, and there is little handholding.”For Reuben, that realism comes from decades in the trenches.“It’s no secret that my forty years as an attorney left their fingerprints all over Tequila,” said Reuben. “While the story is pure fiction, the courtroom conversations, high-stakes negotiations, and broad cast of characters are drawn from the kinds of cases and litigants I’ve seen up close.”A Harvard Law graduate, Reuben has spent more than four decades litigating and resolving complex disputes in business, real estate, employment, entertainment, and intellectual property. His experience informs every page of Tequila—and now also guides his work as a mediator and arbitrator through Reuben Mediation , where he helps parties move beyond conflict with the same balance and insight that define his writing.“As a mediator, I help people find resolution,” Reuben added. “Writing Tequila was another way to explore what drives conflict—and what it takes to move past it.”Tequila is available for purchase at www.TimReuben.com and through major online booksellers.________________________________________About Tim ReubenTimothy D. Reuben is a veteran trial lawyer, mediator, and author based in Los Angeles. He is the founder and president of litigation boutique Reuben Raucher & Blum and of Reuben Mediation, a California-based dispute resolution practice. A Harvard Law graduate and longtime leader in the Los Angeles legal community, he has been recognized as a Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigator in America, Los Angeles Times Legal Visionary, and Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal.About Reuben MediationReuben Mediation provides mediation, arbitration, and appellate settlement services in business, real estate, employment, insurance, and intellectual property disputes. With offices in West Los Angeles and virtual services statewide, the practice combines seasoned judgment with the structure, responsiveness, and support of a professional legal practice. Learn more at www.ReubenMediation.com

