***UPDATE*** Rutland Barracks/ Runaway Juvenile
The missing juvenile has been located and returned home.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4007358
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/12/2025 at approximately 0710 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Euclid St, West Pawlet
MISSING JUVENILE: Faith Baker
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Faith Baker, who was last seen leaving her residence in West Pawlet, VT, at approximately 0710 hours on 10/12/2025. Faith is believed to be traveling on foot towards New York. She was described as having brown hair, wearing a tan sweatshirt with butterflies, black sweatpants, and ankle-high black boots. A photo of Faith is attached.
The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Faith’s whereabouts and is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information on Faith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that it is a criminal violation of Vermont law to intentionally harbor a runaway juvenile from their parents or legal guardian.
