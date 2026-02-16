St Johnsbury/Fatal Snowmobile Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A4001353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/15/2025 at approximately 1512 hours

STREET: VAST Trail 513

TOWN: Stannard

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Norway Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Smith

AGE: 62

HELMET: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Bombardier

VEHICLE MODEL: Ski-Doo

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 2/15/2026, at approximately 1512 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a fatal snowmobile crash on VAST Trail 513 in the town of Stannard, VT. Investigation revealed the operator, Kevin Smith (62) was travelling west when he drifted slightly off the north side trail and struck a stump. Smith momentarily lost control of the snowmobile before it tipped over and ejected him into several trees. Life saving measures were attempted. Speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Hardwick Rescue, the Hardwick Fire Department, and the Greensboro Fire Department.

COURT ACTION: No.

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819