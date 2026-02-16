St Johnsbury/Fatal Snowmobile Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A4001353
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/15/2025 at approximately 1512 hours
STREET: VAST Trail 513
TOWN: Stannard
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Norway Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin Smith
AGE: 62
HELMET: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Bombardier
VEHICLE MODEL: Ski-Doo
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 2/15/2026, at approximately 1512 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a fatal snowmobile crash on VAST Trail 513 in the town of Stannard, VT. Investigation revealed the operator, Kevin Smith (62) was travelling west when he drifted slightly off the north side trail and struck a stump. Smith momentarily lost control of the snowmobile before it tipped over and ejected him into several trees. Life saving measures were attempted. Speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Hardwick Rescue, the Hardwick Fire Department, and the Greensboro Fire Department.
COURT ACTION: No.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
