Shaftsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Fuel Truck Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B3000564
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/15/2026 | 0910 hours
STREET: Laver Road
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Anninas Way
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael J. Parker
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: M2
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above-mentioned date and time Troopers of the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of an Irving Oil Tanker Truck that had left the roadway and rolled onto its side. Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, Manchester Fire Department, and Vermont DMV Police all responded to the scene to provide mutual aid. Troopers and Firefighters on scene determined that the operator sustained minor injuries, and that the oil truck was leaking into a nearby stream. The Vermont HAZMAT Response Team was toned for an emergency response, with the stream being dammed to prevent hazardous spillage from polluting nearby waterways. Fuel was then pumped from the tanker truck until it was emptied, and the truck could be turned upright. Teams remained on scene to clear the area of pollution by pumping out the contaminated water and until the truck could be extricated from the scene.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
