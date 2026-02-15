Shaftsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Fuel Truck Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B3000564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/15/2026 | 0910 hours

STREET: Laver Road

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Anninas Way

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael J. Parker

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitehall, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: M2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above-mentioned date and time Troopers of the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of an Irving Oil Tanker Truck that had left the roadway and rolled onto its side. Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Rescue Squad, Manchester Fire Department, and Vermont DMV Police all responded to the scene to provide mutual aid. Troopers and Firefighters on scene determined that the operator sustained minor injuries, and that the oil truck was leaking into a nearby stream. The Vermont HAZMAT Response Team was toned for an emergency response, with the stream being dammed to prevent hazardous spillage from polluting nearby waterways. Fuel was then pumped from the tanker truck until it was emptied, and the truck could be turned upright. Teams remained on scene to clear the area of pollution by pumping out the contaminated water and until the truck could be extricated from the scene.

--

