iRemedy CEO Tony Paquin Testifies Before U.S. Senate Committee on Aging

Calls for Greater Transparency and Supply Chain Reform to Protect American Patients

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Paquin , Chief Executive Officer of iRemedy Healthcare Companies, testified before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, during a full committee hearing titled “Bad Medicine: Closing Loopholes that Kill American Patients.”Chaired by Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ranking Member Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the hearing examined vulnerabilities in America’s healthcare supply chain and explored policy solutions to close dangerous loopholes that put patient safety at risk.Paquin appeared alongside Tony Sardella, Founder & Chair of the API Innovation Center; Andrew Rechenberg, Economist with the Coalition for a Prosperous America; and Dr. Marta Wosinska, Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution. Each provided expert testimony on strengthening domestic manufacturing, enhancing transparency, and securing America’s medical supply chain from foreign dependency and counterfeit products.“This hearing marks a turning point.”, said Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy. “To protect American lives, we must bring transparency, data, and accountability into procurement—empowering manufacturers and providers to transact directly and ensuring that access to essential medicines can never again be weaponized against our nation.”In his remarks, Paquin highlighted the national security risks posed by America’s heavy reliance on foreign suppliers—particularly China—for essential medical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). He outlined how iRemedy’s AI-powered procurement platform, MetaCommerceRx, enables real-time supply chain intelligence, predictive shortage detection, and direct manufacturer-to-provider transactions that enhance resilience and reduce costs.The full hearing, “Bad Medicine: Closing Loopholes that Kill American Patients,” is available for viewing on the Senate Committee on Aging’s website:About The iRemedy Healthcare CompaniesiRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies, servicing over 15,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. With a commitment to transparency and competition, iRemedy guarantees access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Their industry-leading technology and group purchasing power consistently drive low pricing for customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida, with distribution centers in Florida and UPS Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky.To learn more about iRemedy, visit https://www.iremedy.com

