iRemedy Officially Launches Nationwide Incubator Solution With UPS Healthcare

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy”), a healthcare supply chain technology company, today announced the official start of its Incubator Solution, a first-of-its-kind program for emerging medical product companies—launched in collaboration with UPS Healthcare The Incubator Solution gives medical manufacturers of all sizes access to the same high-performance, healthcare-compliant infrastructure used by some of the largest players in the industry. Through this program, iRemedy enables early-stage and mid-market companies to plug into UPS Healthcare’s global distribution network—complete with cold chain capabilities, regulatory compliance, warehousing, and last-mile delivery—paired with iRemedy’s patented AI-powered procurement and compliance technology.“This collaboration unlocks doors that have historically been closed to emerging manufacturers,” said Tony Paquin, Co-Founder and CEO of iRemedy. “By combining UPS Healthcare’s world-class logistics infrastructure with iRemedy’s deep expertise in healthcare procurement, we are leveling the playing field. This is about removing friction, reducing costs, and enabling the next generation of healthcare innovation to reach providers and patients faster.”The program is currently onboarding its first cohort of participating manufacturers, with dozens more in the pipeline.“The Incubator Solution is more than a logistics offering—it’s a go-to-market acceleration program,” said Paquin. “We’re giving small and mid-sized companies the logistics horsepower and supply chain confidence they need to grow at scale—and the market response has been phenomenal.”This milestone represents the next phase in iRemedy’s broader mission to simplify and secure the healthcare supply chain while empowering innovation and improving access for healthcare providers.For more information or to enroll in the iRemedy Incubator Solution, visit https://iremedy.com/logistics/ or contact Anthony@iRemedy.com.About iRemedy:iRemedy is a healthcare supply chain company focused on solving the systemic challenges of medical product procurement. Powered by patented AI technology and a proven track record serving thousands of healthcare providers across the U.S., iRemedy works at the intersection of technology, logistics, and compliance to bring smarter, more resilient supply solutions to the industry.

