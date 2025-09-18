CathCare Joins iRemedy Incubator to Accelerate Market Access and Scale Distribution

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy”), a healthcare supply chain technology company, today announced that CathCare , a medical device innovator focused on IV catheter protection solutions, has officially joined the iRemedy Incubator program designed to accelerate go-to-market strategies for emerging manufacturers.Through this partnership, CathCare will gain full access to iRemedy’s turnkey infrastructure, which includes global capabilities, temperature-sensitive logistics, regulatory compliance support, and iRemedy’s patented AI-powered technology platform.“We built the iRemedy Incubator to remove the structural barriers that have blocked innovation from scaling in healthcare,” said Tony Paquin, Co-Founder and CEO of iRemedy. “Bringing CathCare into the program allows us to support a solution that aligns with our mission—enabling efficient and transparent access to the products providers actually need.”CathCare was founded by Ellie Hunter and Kerrie Burke, who combined their diverse backgrounds to address a critical need in healthcare. “We are solving a critical issue in patient care with PortPouch,” said Ellie Hunter, Founder and CEO. “This innovative product helps reduce infections and avoid dislodgement of a patient’s IV Catheter, reducing pokes, readmission, and complication rates.”“PortPouch means peace of mind,” states Kerrie Burke, COO of CathCare, “It promotes comfort and a sense of normalcy for patients, assisting healthcare workers who care about their patients’ safety and wellbeing.CathCare is one of several early-stage companies selected to join the inaugural cohort of the iRemedy Incubator, which is designed to fast-track manufacturers and reduce time to market. With dozens of companies in the pipeline, the program continues to scale its impact across diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, devices, and consumables. “This is about more than logistics,” said Paquin. “We’re giving the next generation of healthcare innovators the horsepower to scale—with the healthcare-specific infrastructure to support it.”About CathCare:PortPouch, CathCare’s innovative IV catheter cover, is a reliable solution designed to prevent infections and accidental dislodgement of IV catheters. It is made of breathable, machine-washable fabric, which allows for multiple long-term uses.About iRemedyiRemedy is a healthcare supply chain company focused on solving the systemic challenges of medical product procurement. Powered by patented AI technology and a proven track record serving thousands of healthcare providers across the U.S., iRemedy works at the intersection of technology, logistics, and compliance to bring smarter, more resilient supply solutions to the industry.For more information on the iRemedy Incubator, visit www.iRemedy.com or contact Anthony@iRemedy.com

