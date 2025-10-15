Genesis Regenerative Sets New Standard in Regenerative Medicine with Innovative Protein-Based Therapy

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Concierge Regenerative Medicine and Wellness Center in Miami, FL

Genesis Regenerative is Pioneering Ethical, Patient-Centered Advancements in Regenerative Science

With RPA, we have seen amazing results in being able to help people with various forms of painful disorders, injuries to the hip, shoulder, spine, and brain disorders."” — Dr. Bankole Johnson

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Regenerative is defining a new "true north moral compass" for the regenerative medicine industry through its commitment to transparency, education, and its advanced therapeutic, the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is focused on closing the gap between patients and clinicians by providing comprehensive support and innovative solutions for a wide range of patient health concerns.

Founded in 2023, Genesis Regenerative is dedicated to building confidence in regenerative medicine. The company offers a unique dual-support system, providing a "white glove service" to guide patients through their educational and clinician selection process while also equipping clinicians with the tools and resources needed to confidently enter the field. This approach is built on a foundation of education, clarifying complex topics for patients and helping practitioners address the whole patient, not just an injury.

At the core of Genesis's offering is its Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), a powerful therapeutic derived from a proprietary incubation process of pristine placentas from scheduled, live, c-section births. Unlike cell-based therapies, RPA is an acellular product containing a high concentration of proteins, growth factors, and cytokines that signal the body's natural healing mechanisms. This innovative composition may significantly lower the risk of adverse reactions while offering potentially higher potency than many traditional and other regenerative treatments. RPA is uniquely classified by FDA regulations under the ”cell factor” exemption and is treated like a nutraceutical or DESI product. 10+ clinical specialties are choosing to use and reporting positive results in 60+ patient health concerns.

Elite medical professionals are partnering with Genesis due to its ethical approach and groundbreaking science. Dr. Bankole Johnson, a respected figure in the medical community, praises the technology's impact. "RPA is really at the pinnacle of regenerative medicine science, technology, and research," says Professor Dr. Bankole Johnson, founder of Casa Privée. Dr. Johnson continues, stating, “with RPA, we have seen amazing results in being able to help people with various forms of painful disorders, injuries to the hip, shoulder, spine, and, more recently, brain disorders like Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's."1

Genesis Regenerative ensures the safety and efficacy of its RPA product through rigorous testing in FDA-registered, 3rd party labs. The therapy offers a non-surgical option with minimal downtime. Dr. Bankole Johnson adds, "The potential for side effects is very, very low, if non-existent, compared to traditional treatments."1

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a regenerative medicine company that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) therapeutic. The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians. By providing the most advanced regenerative therapies, Genesis aims to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes and improve patient outcomes across a variety of medical conditions.

About Casa Privée

Casa Privée, located at 1395 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL, is a luxury regenerative medicine and wellness clinic founded in 2021 by Dr. Bankole Johnson. Specializing in personalized luxury medical care, they offer treatments for neurological disorders, mental health, addiction, chronic pain, and anti-aging. Services include RPA, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a theta chamber, a 30-day inpatient addiction program, and genetic testing. With a VIP approach, Casa Privée combines advanced medical technology with personalized care for optimal health and wellness.

1 Quotations provided by Professor Bankole Johnson, M.D., D.Sc, noted Neurologist, Psychiatrist, Addiction Medicine & Regenerative Medicine Specialist that is the Medical Director of Case Privee in Miami, Florida.

