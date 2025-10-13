More than 1.2 Million Visitors for the Netherlands Circular Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

NETHERLANDS, October 13 - News item | 13-10-2025 | 15:49

From 13 April to 13 October 2025, the World Expo took place in Osaka, Japan. The Netherlands participated with the circular pavilion Common Ground, which attracted more than 1.2 million visitors. Over Expo’s six-month period, the Netherlands organized over 140 events and six trade missions.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan was held under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” and brought together more than 160 countries and organizations. The Netherlands pavilion served as a global meeting place for sharing knowledge and ideas for a better future. Last month, the organizing committee, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, announced that more than 25 million people from Japan and beyond had visited the event.

Common Ground

The visitors experience of Netherlands pavilion welcomed more than 850,000 guests. Its theme, Common Ground, referred to collaboration and the long-standing trade relationship between the Netherlands and Japan. A groundbreaking AI film demonstrated why international cooperation is essential. At the end of the experience, visitors were introduced to Dutch innovations that all harness the power of nature.

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Aukje de Vries: “At Expo 2025, we showed that economic opportunities and solutions to global challenges go hand in hand. Dutch companies prove every day that innovation pays off. Together with Japan, we will continue to strengthen our trade relationship even after the Expo.”

A Platform for Business and Collaboration

During the Expo, more than 140 events took place in and around the Netherlands pavilion, attracting a total of over 350,000 visitors. Six economic missions were organized, allowing Dutch companies and knowledge institutions to explore and strengthen new partnerships, among others in the sectors of digitalization and high tech, healthcare, agri-food, horticulture, and energy.

Circular and Future-Proof Pavilion

The Netherlands pavilion, designed by AND BV (a consortium of RAU Architects, design studio Tellart, engineering firm DGMR, and Japanese contractor Asanuma), was fully circular. The Japanese company Pasona intends to give the Dutch pavilion a second life on Awaji Island.