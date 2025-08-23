Foreign minister Veldkamp and minister Boerma resign
NETHERLANDS, August 23 - News item | 23-08-2025 | 14:00
Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp and Minister for Foreign Trade Hanneke Boerma have resigned their office.
After a meeting of the cabinet on the situation in Gaza, New Social Contract (NSC) decided to withdraw from the government. The NSC members of the government, including Mr Veldkamp and Ms Boerma, have tendered their resignations to the King.
Following the resignations of Mr Veldkamp and Ms Boerma, defence minister Ruben Brekelmans will temporarily fulfil the role of acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.
