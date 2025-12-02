Agreement between the Netherlands and Indonesia on the return of 2 Dutch prisoners

NETHERLANDS, December 2 - News item | 02-12-2025 | 14:19

The Netherlands and Indonesia have reached an agreement on the return of 2 Dutch nationals who have been imprisoned for several years in Indonesia. This means that the 2 prisoners will soon be transferred to the Netherlands. The agreement concerns a 73 year-old and a 64 year-old who have been imprisoned since 2008 and 2015 respectively. Both were jailed for drugs-related offences. The Netherlands had sought their return on humanitarian grounds. The Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, David van Weel, and the Indonesian Minister for Law and Human Rights, Prof. Yusril Ihza Mahendra, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) online on Tuesday confirming the return of the prisoners.

The MoU is the result of diplomatic efforts and good cooperation between the Netherlands and Indonesia. The Netherlands highly appreciates the cooperation of the Indonesian authorities in this matter and their decision to allow the 2 prisoners to return to the Netherlands on humanitarian grounds.

It is expected that both individuals will arrive in the Netherlands within 2 weeks after the necessary formalities have been completed. They will be supervised on their return by staff from the International Office of the Dutch Probation Service.