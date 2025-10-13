Judicial Council Announces 2025 Distinguished Service Award Recipients

The Judicial Council of California today announced three recipients of its 2025 Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes people and organizations for their extraordinary leadership and contributions to the administration of justice in California. This year’s recipients are Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert, Judge Jonathan Conklin, and Court Executive Officer Rebecca Fleming.

This year’s Aranda Access to Justice Award will be awarded to Judge Bruce Chan and Judge Samantha Jessner. Co-sponsored by the Judicial Council, the California Judges Association, the California Lawyers Association, and the Commission on Access to Justice, the award honors a judge who has demonstrated a long-term commitment to improving access to our courts, and who has significantly improved access for low- and moderate-income Californians.

“We honor this year’s recipients for their exceptional contributions to the state’s judicial branch,” said Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. “Through their dedicated service and commitment, these court leaders have expanded access to justice and inspired us all to continue improving the administration of justice for all Californians.”

This year’s Distinguished Service Award recipients are:

Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert

Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division Six (Ventura)

Throughout his 50 years on the bench, Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert has sought to improve the statewide administration of justice. He has served on many Judicial Council committees, including the Court Interpreters Advisory Panel, Advisory Committee on Legal Forms, and the Center for Judicial Education and Research Governing Committee.

Having a passion for judicial education and raising the public’s awareness of the courts, Presiding Justice Gilbert has served as faculty for many judicial education programs, lectured frequently at State Bar events, and participated in moot court sessions at law schools. His long-time monthly Daily Journal column “Under Submission” also serves to spread his knowledge of the courts and the rule of law to fellow judges and attorneys. In addition, his “Gilbert Submits” blog features popular legal commentary from his Daily Journal columns—more than 300 pieces spanning two decades, compiled into two books.

Presiding Justice Gilbert began his judicial service at the Los Angeles Municipal Court in 1975, was appointed to the Court of Appeal by former Governor Jerry Brown in 1982, and became presiding justice of his division in 1999. He has served on several Governors' judicial selection committees to help recruit and evaluate qualified applicants for judicial appointment, helping to diversify the applicant pool to communities that have been underrepresented.

Judge Jonathan Conklin

Superior Court of Fresno County

Judge Jonathan Conklin has dedicated 40 years to public service, including 20 years as a superior court judge in Fresno County.

As presiding judge of the Fresno Superior Court from 2014 to 2015, and a longtime member of the court’s executive committee, Judge Conklin helped lead the court through significant budget challenges, including the closure of rural branch courts while expanding remote access through video proceedings, electronic warrants, and e-filing. He has been a key figure in the court’s judicial education and access to justice efforts. He led the court’s participation in the Fresno County High School Mock Trial Program for 20 years, and also participated in the High School Youth Court Program for well over a decade.

From 2018 to 2024, Judge Conklin served on the Judicial Council. Prior to that, he contributed to important Judicial Council workgroups. Those included the Language Access Plan Implementation Task Force, which developed the Strategic Plan for Language Access in the California Courts. Conklin also helped lead the AB 1058 Funding Methodology Workgroup which addressed funding for Child Support Commissioners and Family Law Facilitators.

For the past decade, Judge Conklin has chaired the council’s Trial Court Budget Advisory Committee. In that role, he has guided the council in assessing new approaches to achieving greater equality in trial court funding. Judge Conklin’s leadership has been instrumental in promoting equal access to justice and strengthening the administration of California’s courts, especially during times of budget challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Fleming

Court Executive Officer, Superior Court of Santa Clara County

Rebecca Fleming has devoted her career to strengthening California’s judicial branch, including serving in senior management roles for more than 18 years before becoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Santa Clara Superior Court in 2017.

Fleming has led numerous innovative technological initiatives to improve public access and streamline internal court operations. During her tenure at the Santa Clara Superior Court, she implemented solutions that allow the public to remotely view case information, pay fines and fees, and access real-time court updates, significantly reducing the need for in-person visits.

As a vital liaison between her court and county government, Fleming fosters collaboration that enhances community understanding of the courts’ role and promotes civic engagement. Under her leadership, the Santa Clara Court has been repeatedly recognized for its outreach efforts and dedication to public service. These efforts include Law Day contests for students, youth artwork displays in courthouses, and events designed to inspire future legal leaders.

Fleming is also a strong advocate for statewide funding equity. In addition to serving as vice-chair of the council’s Trial Court Budget Advisory Committee (TCBAC) since 2013 and co-chair of its Funding Methodology Subcommittee from 2015–2023, she has testified before the California Legislature and worked to help create viable budget solutions during years of financial uncertainty.

Throughout her tenure on the council, Fleming has championed initiatives promoting equal access to justice, including policies designed to address the shortage of court reporters, improve interpreter services for limited English speakers, and standardize court data collection.

More information on the Distinguished Service Awards and previous recipients

Aranda Access to Justice Award

Judge Bruce Chan

Superior Court of San Francisco County

As the founding judicial leader of San Francisco’s Young Adult Court (YAC), Judge Bruce Chan has spent the past decade creating a model of collaborative justice that expands access to meaningful court engagement for low-income young adults, many of whom have experienced poverty, abuse and neglect, community violence, homelessness, and systemic marginalization.

First of its kind in the nation, the YAC was established in 2015 to provide accountability and transformative opportunities based on the neuroscience of the developing brain and the unique needs of young adults ages 18–25. It operates as a collaborative court for transitional-age youth facing felony charges who seek to have their records expunged in exchange for successful participation in and graduation from the program.

Judge Chan also champions inter-disciplinary training for members of the collaborative court, including motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioral therapy, and integrating clinical best practices into courtroom procedures. YAC has inspired similar efforts across the country—Judge Chan and the YAC team have presented over the past ten years at a number of meetings convened by the National Conference of State Legislatures, National League of Cities, and National Center for State Courts.

Judge Chan is a founding member and past chairman of Asian American Recovery Services, formerly the largest provider of substance abuse services to Asian Pacific Americans in California. He was also a member of the task force that established a drug treatment court in the San Francisco juvenile court.

Judge Samantha Jessner

Superior Court of Los Angeles County

Judge Samantha Jessner was appointed to the Los Angeles Superior Court in 2007 and served as the court’s presiding judge from 2023–24.

During her tenure as presiding judge, she was instrumental in increasing access for court users and the public. As the largest court in the nation, the Los Angeles Superior Court has experienced a significant surge in annual unlimited civil filings since 2008. To ease this backlog, Judge Jessner launched a Pathway Pilot Program for processing unlimited civil filings, an innovative and expansive effort to streamline case processing and promote timely access to justice.

In addition, she created the Mediation Volunteer Program, a free or low-cost court-connected mediation program in which certified mediators volunteer their time to resolve civil matters for litigants who cannot otherwise afford a private mediator.

In tackling the chronic court reporter shortage, Judge Jessner led her court’s efforts to introduce an internal court reporter training program and enhance incentives for recruitment, offering a paid internship, retention and signing bonuses, and a relocation reimbursement benefit.

Recognizing that recruitment alone could not fill all gaps, Judge Jessner also led the expanded use of electronic recording in certain family law, probate, and civil proceedings when no court reporter is available. The goal is to preserve litigants’ access to a verbatim record in situations where fundamental constitutional rights might otherwise be impacted.

Under Judge Jessner’s leadership, the Los Angeles Superior Court is one of the first courts in California to partner with public transit agencies to provide free public transit to residents travelling to and from jury service, which increases access to the court, expands civic engagement, and diversifies the court’s jury pools.

She also led the court’s technology innovation efforts that helped increase access and streamline the court process for the public. Those efforts included piloting a digital evidence system in the small claims department and implementing the MyCitation ability-to-pay online tool.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Superior Court implemented bail reform for non-serious, non-violent offenders. Rather than determining an arrestee’s release status based solely on a person’s ability to pay an amount of money for bail, under the Pre-Arraignment Release Protocol, a judge determines a person’s risk to public or victim safety, as well as the person’s likelihood of returning to court. This is consistent with the constitutional purpose of bail described above and ensures equal treatment regardless of wealth.

Helping to expand access statewide, Judge Jessner serves as vice-chair of the council’s Information and Technology Advisory Committee and chairs its Civil and Small Claims Advisory Committee.

More information on the Aranda Access to Justice Award and previous recipients