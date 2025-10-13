LHM Partners CEO Kristen Cusack to Speak at AMMG Conference in Salt Lake City, Nov. 12–16, 2025

I’m looking forward to sharing practical pricing and compensation strategies that support sustainable, patient-centered practices.” — Kristen Cusack, CEO of LHM Partners

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LHM Partners announced today that CEO Kristen Cusack, MBA, will speak at the Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG) Clinical Applications conference, held November 12–16, 2025, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. Cusack will present “Best Practices for Pricing and Compensation for Age Management Services.”About LHM PartnersLHM Partners is a doctor-owned organization purpose-built to help longevity, hormone, and lifestyle medicine practices grow while preserving practitioner control and equity. The company’s model was formed by clinicians who recognized gaps in traditional healthcare and designed a partnership approach that enhances equity and control for practitioners.LHM Partners supports practices through two core pillars:Value Creation & Exit Planning — Aligning like-minded practices to increase leverage and prepare owners for a successful future exit. The partnership aims to retain more equity within the practitioner group; partners have the option (not obligation) to participate in a future sale with a potential 10–12x equity return.Practice Management Services — Operational support that includes business growth & marketing, HR compliance, medical practice accounting & financial reporting, legal, and pricing & procurement — all tailored to longevity, hormone, and lifestyle medicine.Why Join the LHM Partners NetworkMaintain control over clinical decisions while leveraging enterprise-grade infrastructure.Increase practice value through network purchasing power, strategic planning, and exit readiness.Reduce isolation with a collaborative, practitioner-led community focused on growth, quality, and shared standards.“LHM Partners was built by physicians to help peers grow on their own terms,” said Kristen Cusack, CEO. “I’m looking forward to sharing practical pricing and compensation strategies that support sustainable, patient-centered practices.”Attend AMMG in Salt Lake CityThe AMMG conference delivers evidence-based education and hands-on workshops across longevity and age-management disciplines. The meeting, scheduled for November 12–16, 2025, will be hosted at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.You can learn more about the conference and agenda here: https://agemed.org/cme-conferences/utah-november-2025 The conference has been approved for up to 20 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™REGISTRATION INSTRUCTIONS:Go to the Conference Registration page: https://agemed.org/cme-conferences/utah-november-2025/registration-rates Put the source code, SPK20, in the box under STEP 1.When you get to STEP 3 on the registration form, where it asks, “How did you hear about this meeting?” put CUSACK in the box next to it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.