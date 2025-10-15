Vagus Clinic Redefines Athletic Health

Dr. Stephanie Canestraro Brings Functional Medicine to the Forefront of Performance Optimization

Athletes train their bodies to perform, but few are taught how to recover at the cellular level.” — Dr. Stephanie Canestraro

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vagus Clinic , a leading virtual functional medicine clinic founded by Dr. Stephanie Canestraro, is pioneering a new era of athlete care—one that goes beyond fitness and performance to address the hidden physiological vulnerabilities often overlooked in traditional sports medicine.While athletes are frequently viewed as the epitome of health, years of high-intensity training, competition stress, frequent travel, and environmental exposure can silently erode their well-being. From chronic inflammation and gastrointestinal distress to hormonal imbalance, immune dysfunction, and toxic burden, the modern athlete’s body faces immense internal stress that conventional performance models rarely address.Dr. Canestraro’s Functional Medicine for Athletic Performance programs are designed to uncover and correct these underlying imbalances using advanced diagnostic testing and personalized biohacking protocols. By analyzing gut health, detoxification pathways, mitochondrial function, and hormonal health, Vagus Clinic creates targeted, restorative strategies that help athletes sustain peak performance while protecting long-term vitality.“Athletes train their bodies to perform, but few are taught how to recover at the cellular level,” says Dr. Stephanie Canestraro, Founder and Clinical Director of Vagus Clinic. “Functional medicine offers the missing link, understanding how stress, toxins, and nutrient deficiencies accumulate and impact energy, focus, and tissue repair. When we address those root causes, performance naturally elevates.”With over 13 years of experience working with thousands of elite and professional athletes, Dr. Canestraro has seen firsthand how deep, functional detoxification and environmental cleansing can transform performance outcomes. Athletes who undergo comprehensive end-of-season detox protocols often report fewer injuries, improved recovery time, enhanced mental clarity, and greater emotional stability throughout their careers.Vagus Clinic’s programs are 100% virtual, allowing athletes around the world to access personalized functional medicine care from anywhere. Rather than offering single consultations, the clinic provides structured, results-driven programs that integrate advanced testing, precision nutrition, detoxification, and nervous system regulation, ensuring sustainable, whole-body optimization.As the intersection between medicine, performance, and longevity continues to evolve, Vagus Clinic remains at the forefront, empowering athletes to not only perform better but to thrive longer.About Vagus ClinicVagus Clinic is a virtual functional medicine clinic founded by Dr. Stephanie Canestraro, specializing in personalized, root-cause health optimization for athletes and high performers. Using advanced testing, biohacking strategies, and functional detox protocols, the clinic helps clients overcome chronic stress, toxic load, and hidden physiological dysfunctions to achieve lasting vitality.

