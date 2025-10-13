Public Input Meeting - Wahpeton

About the Project

The public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to 4th Street South in Wahpeton from the BN railroad tracks south to 4th Avenue South and on 4th Avenue South from 6th Street South to 4th Street South.

The project consists of the removal and the replacement of the water mains, gate valves, water services, sanitary sewer mains, manholes, sanitary sewer services, storm sewer mains, storm sewer catch basins, curb and gutter, pavement, aggregate base, concrete driveways, concrete sidewalks, ADA ramps, trees, signing, pavement marking, topsoil and seeding.

Meeting Information

In-Person Option:

When: Tuesday, November 4th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Formal Presentation: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Wahpeton City Hall, 1900 4th Street North in Wahpeton, ND

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email damon.devillers@interstateeng.com with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24449” in the e-mail subject

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24449” in the letter heading.

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 20, 2025

Contact

Damon Devillers

Interstate Engineering

1999 4th St. N Suite A

Wahpeton, ND 58075

Special Accommodation

The City of Wahpeton will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Lindsay Louters, at 701-642-6565 or lindsay@wahpeton.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



Related Resources

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials are/will be available on the City of Wahpeton website at https://www.wahpeton.com/index.asp?SEC=651DEAE9-FC1D-4CB4-8B5A-7B442C9D147B&DE=EA674A5E-0123-49B8-B77A-7E165C5A4877