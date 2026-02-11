Submit Release
One-mile lane closure planned for Interstate 94 in West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation plans to close a stretch of Interstate 94 to do cable median repair Thursday night.

The closed lane will be the eastbound left (passing) lane beginning approximately one-half mile east of Veterans Boulevard and ending approximately one-half mile west of Veterans Boulevard; between mile markers 347-348.

The closure is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 and last approximately six hours.

Motorists are advised to slow down through the work zone and stay alert for crews and equipment.

For the latest road and weather conditions, call 511 or view the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

