NDDOT inducts three members into Transportation Hall of Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will induct three new members into the North Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor during a ceremony at the annual North Dakota Transportation Conference March 10 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Inductees include Brosz Engineering founder Dan Brosz, retired NDDOT employee Bennett Kubischta and President of Gratech Company, LLC, Harley Neshem.

The Transportation Hall of Honor was created to recognize those who have had a major role and made a lasting contribution to the development of the highway system on the state, county, or local level. It also honors those who participate in highway safety programs or help promote the vital function roadways provide for the state and its citizens.

“These individuals displayed remarkable dedication to their work and to the state of North Dakota. Their contributions have shaped communities and commerce across our state and their influence shapes not only the future of transportation, but our memories of its past,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “We’re honored to welcome them into the Transportation Hall of Honor.”

Brosz has an unwavering philosophy: Local roads matter, and rural communities deserve high-quality, safe, dependable transportation systems. For more than 40 years he has been a trusted partner to local governments, especially during the oil booms. He is a leader in rural transportation engineering, an advocate for fair infrastructure funding and a mentor to a generation of professionals in North Dakota’s transportation community.

Kubischta began working at NDDOT in 1970 as a surveyor and transitioned into writing environmental documents for countless projects that literally changed the landscape of North Dakota. He collaborated with numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations to build projects and programs that are still in service. As a retiree, he volunteers his time to archive historical images for future generations.

Neshem has made a lifelong commitment to the safety and improvement of North Dakota’s transportation system. For 70 years his companies have worked on the construction of key routes across North Dakota, and he has been an active leader in the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America and the AGC of ND. A familiar face at the capitol, Neshem has spent 40 years advocating for adequate infrastructure funding and many other vital issues that have shaped our state.

The Hall of Honor was established in 1974 and currently has 56 members. For more information on this program and to see a list of previous Transportation Hall of Honor inductees visit www.dot.nd.gov/transportation-hall-honor.

New members will be inducted into the Transportation Hall of Honor during the North Dakota Transportation Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 4:20 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

Register for the full conference at www.dot.nd.gov/ndtranspoconference. Media members who would like to attend should reach out to NDDOT Communications to RSVP.