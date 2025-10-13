Public Input Meeting - West Fargo

About the Project

The public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements in the River’s Bend neighborhood.

The project consists of constructing a multiuse path and a pedestrian bridge over the Sheyenne River to connect the multiuse path from Sheyenne Street to the River’s Bend neighborhood.

Meeting Information

In-Person Option:

When: Thursday, October 30th from 5 - 7 p.m.

Formal Presentation: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Harvest Room, First Floor of the Rustad Recreation Center, 601 26th Ave E, West Fargo

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email brian.j.king@hdrinc.com with "Public Information Meeting - PCN 24260” in the letter heading or e-mail subject line.

Mail your comments to Brian King; HDR Project Manager; 51 Broadway N, Suite 550; Fargo, ND 58102

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 14, 2025.

Contact

Daniel Hanson

Engineering Department, City of West Fargo

(701) 515-5100 or Daniel.Hanson@westfargond.gov

Special Accommodation

The City of West Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of West Fargo’s Engineering website at https://www.westfargond.gov/1464/Rivers-Bend-Multi-Use-Path.