Annual Exit Wins Gold Award at 2025 MarCom Awards

The Exit Planning Institute’s Annual Exit magazine was recognized among the best in marketing and communications.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exit Planning Institute® (EPI) is proud to announce that the Annual Exit magazine has earned a Gold Award for Best Magazine in the 2025 MarCom Awards.This prestigious award recognizes creative professionals' outstanding achievement in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. The Gold Award is presented to companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence.EPI is thrilled that the Annual Exit was recognized as one of the 2025 early deadline winners. This publication provides comprehensive insights and updates for exit planning professionals.“This recognition celebrates the strategy, storytelling, design, and execution that went into bringing this year’s edition to life,” said Marketing Manager Samantha Fisher. “This award is a true reflection of our collective effort and collaboration across the company.”In addition to the Annual Exit Magazine, EPI’s podcast Exit is Now also received an honorable mention.EPI is dedicated to providing exceptional content related to exit planning, succession planning, and value acceleration. Winning a MarCom award reflects this dedication to empowering advisors, business owners, and the entire exit planning community.To learn more and read this award-winning magazine, visit https://exit-planning-institute.org/the-annual-exit About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute(EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors’ educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors.About MarCom AwardsMarcom is one of the largest and most respected creative competitions in the world. Each year, about 7,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals.

