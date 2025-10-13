Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya briefs media on President’s public programme, 13 Oct
Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, will today, Monday, 13 October 2025, host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s programme and address topical issues of interest.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 13 October 2025
Time: 14h00 (Media arrival at 13h00)
Venue: Media Centre, Union Buildings, Pretoria
RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to Shadi@presidency.gov.za.
Media following remotely can text their questions to Shadi on 072 571 6415. The media briefing will be streamed live, and the link will be shared prior.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@enquiries.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.