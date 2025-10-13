Premier Phophi Ramathuba visits accident scene of fatal N1 bus accident, 13 Oct

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba will visit the accident scene of the fatal N1 bus accident that claimed 42 lives. The tragic bus accident happened on the N1north near Louis Trichardt, in a mountainous section of the road.

The Premier will this morning, at 11:00, meet the multi-disciplinary team who have been attending to the accident at the scene of the accident to get the latest update. She will later address the media from the accident scene.

The Premier, together with various MECs, will visit the various hospitals where those who are injured are being attended to.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Losing so many lives in one incident is painful beyond words. On behalf of the Limpopo Provincial Government, we extend our deepest condolences to the affected families, including those in Zimbabwe and Malawi. We wish a full and speedy recovery to all survivors. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” said Premier Ramathuba.

According to preliminary reports, the bus is believed to have been transporting passengers from Zimbabwe and Malawi who were travelling from the Eastern Cape to their home countries when it veered off the road along a steep mountain pass and plunged down an embankment.

Emergency services, including paramedics, transport officers and law enforcement officials, responded swiftly to the scene. Rescue operations continued late into the evening, with several injured passengers being transported to nearby hospitals for medical care.

Investigations led by traffic authorities and the South African Police Service are currently under way to determine the cause of the crash.

The provincial government is working closely with the Department of Transport and Community Safety, the Department of Health, and Disaster Management teams to coordinate support. Psychosocial services are being offered to survivors and liaison is under way with consular services from Zimbabwe and Malawi to assist affected families.

