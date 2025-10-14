South Africa condemns attacks by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher, North Darfur

The South African Government strongly condemns the attacks perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces on 9 October 2025 in El Fasher, North Darfur on a hospital and displacement centre killing at least 20 people. These assaults on civilian infrastructure have resulted in a tragic loss of innocent lives, severe injuries, displacement, and immense human suffering.

These actions have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis. We are deeply alarmed that thousands of civilians, including women and children, remain trapped by the fighting. The sustained attacks since September on places of worship and the central market represent a grave violation of international law.

South Africa stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan, who continue to bear the brunt of this conflict.

We remind all parties of their non-negotiable obligations under international law including international humanitarian law. There must be no impunity for serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. The protection of civilians and the safeguarding of essential infrastructure are paramount.

We therefore call for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and the safe evacuation of civilians from active conflict zones.

Minister Ronald Lamola reiterates that the only sustainable solution is a negotiated, inclusive, and Sudanese-owned political dialogue. We urge regional and international actors, including the African Union, the United Nations, and IGAD, to intensify efforts to broker a ceasefire and galvanise support for a just political settlement.

South Africa remains ready to support all efforts aimed at ending the suffering of the Sudanese people.

