Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hosts G20 dialogues with students in the Free State, 14 Oct
Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 host a G20 dialogue with students at the Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.
The dialogue forms part of year-long G20 awareness outreach programme implemented by Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with different stakeholders across the country which, among others, include civil society, traditional leadership, business and academia.
This programme will kick-start with an information exhibition wherein identified Government and non-government organisations will provide services and information to the students at the Motheo TVET College.
Members of the media are invited to cover the events to be held as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025
Time: 08h30
Venue: Motheo TVET College main campus, Bloemfontein
RSVP with Mr Motseki Ngubeni: GCIS, on 060 363 7725 / motseki@gcis.gov.za
Media enquiries:
Ms Mandisa Mbele
Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
