Commission for Gender Equality condemns Ngizwe Mchunu’s hateful and violent utterances against LGBTQIA+ persons

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has learnt with deep concern and regret of the discriminatory utterances made by Mr. Ngizwe Mchunu against LGBTQIA+ persons. As a Chapter 9 institution mandated to promote respect and protect gender equality in South Africa, the CGE strongly condemns these remarks as a grave violation of human rights and an incitement of violence against a marginalised community.

Beyond the immediate harm, such rhetoric carries far-reaching consequences. The violent nature of Mchunu’s statements and the incitement that occurred over the past weekend at the KwaMai-Mai establishment in Johannesburg are shocking and unacceptable. Words have consequences, and in this case, they have sown fear, division, and potential harm among an already vulnerable group.

Marginalised communities such as LGBTQIA+ persons are often discouraged from seeking critical services, including healthcare, economic opportunities, and legal recourse, when they live under constant threat of violence. Historically, South Africa has witnessed the devastating outcomes of hate speech and targeted violence, particularly against black township lesbians since the early 2000s. Such incidents remind us that harmful words can quickly escalate into acts of brutality. The CGE is deeply concerned about the persistence of gender-based and sexuality-based violence in a society that remains trapped in binary notions of gender. We therefore call for equal respect and dignity for all persons, women, men, and those who exist beyond these binaries.

Furthermore, the CGE notes with concern that Mchunu continues to have a public platform, both physically and virtually, from which such dangerous narratives are amplified. The online responses supporting his utterances are indicative of the patriarchal, sexist, and misogynistic underpinnings that persist in our society. Feminist analysis underscores the urgency of interrogating and dismantling these hegemonic masculinities.

LGBTIQA+ persons are entitled to the same constitutional protection as all other citizens. Hate speech and incitement of violence not only endanger the lives of queer people but also erode public trust in state institutions such as the police and the justice system. They undermine the very foundations of our constitutional democracy.

The CGE therefore calls on government structures, Chapter 9 institutions, and civil society organisations to create an open, inclusive, and safe society where the human rights of all people are respected and protected; and Judicial stakeholders, including the Equality Courts, to ensure accountability and expeditious resolution of cases involving hate speech and discrimination.

It is not for Mr. Mchunu or any individual to determine the cultural belonging of queer people. This incident must instead serve as a moment for national reflection and dialogue, to reaffirm our shared humanity and the rich diversity that defines South Africa.

We implore those who have gender-related complaints, including complaints against Mr. Mchunu to use gender-enquiries@cge.org.za or WhatsApp number 083 284 2567.

Contact Person:

Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306