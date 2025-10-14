Submit Release
MEC Isaac Sileku visits Breede Valley Traffic Department in Worcester, 14 Oct

As part of the October Mobility Month programme, Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, will tomorrow, Tuesday, 14 October 2025, visit the Breede Valley Traffic Department in Worcester to attend a testing session of the Computerised Learner’s Licence Testing (CLLT) System.

Launched in May 2025, the CLLT marks a significant step in the Western Cape Government’s journey toward a more digital, transparent, and accessible learner's licence testing process. In addition to the visit to a class undertaking the test, the event will include a demonstration of the CLLT system’s adaptation for hearing impaired learners. This showcases how the system promotes inclusivity and eliminates the need for interpreters during test procedures.

The new CLLT system is designed to:

  • Enhance road safety by producing competent learner drivers;
  • Reduce corruption in the testing environment;
  • Improve accessibility for persons with disabilities; and
  • Shorten waiting times for test results.

By introducing technology into the testing environment, the department sets a new benchmark for innovation and service excellence in public service delivery.

Media is invited to attend.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025
Time: 09h30 – 12h00
Venue: Breede Valley Traffic Department, Robertson Road, Roodewal, Worcester.


