Montgomery County Council President Stewart to be Joined by Department of Health and Human Services Team Members for Briefing on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.

MARYLAND, October 13

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 13, 2025—On Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a briefing to discuss Council and County matters. She will be joined by Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Health Insurance Manager Sean Gibson and DHHS Navigator Yajaira Isabelle to discuss the health impacts residents are facing as a result of federal decisions, and the local care model being used to address these challenges.

Stewart will also highlight key information from Tuesday’s Council briefing about how federal priorities and funding cuts will impact the landscape for grant programs, food assistance and health care in Montgomery County.

Lastly, Council President Stewart will highlight two proclamations being presented at Council for International Pronouns Day, led by Stewart and Councilmembers Evan Glass and Kristin Mink, and for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, led by Councilmembers Sayles and Balcombe and Council President Stewart.

The Council president's briefing is open to the public and will be held in the Potomac River Conference Room located on the sixth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville. The Council president's briefing will be recorded and posted on the Council's Facebook and YouTube pages following the meeting.

