Calmerry & Schoser Talent Join Forces to Boost Workplace Mental Health

Calmerry teams up with Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions to bring scalable mental health support to small businesses.

GROTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calmerry is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions to support the digital transformation of wellness services for small businesses and organizations that traditionally lack access to comprehensive HR Tech and EAP solutions.This partnership builds on a long-standing relationship rooted in shared values, friendship, and a common mission to make mental health support more accessible and integrated.“This collaboration is especially meaningful to me because it’s built on trust, friendship, and a shared vision. We’re thrilled to support the digitalization of Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions and help bring accessible, high-quality mental health resources to small businesses,” said Albina Galiza, CCO at Calmerry.“This partnership is deeply personal for me. After surviving my own mental health crisis, I made it my mission to help others find the hope, support, and tools they need to heal and thrive. Partnering with Calmerry allows us to make that mission scalable — bringing accessible, compassionate mental health care to the small businesses and teams that need it most. Together, we’re not just offering services — we’re building healthier, more human workplaces,” said Gretchen Schoser, Founder of Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions.Together, the two organizations will leverage Calmerry’s platform to offer affordable therapy access, scalable mental health programs, and employee well-being support tailored to the needs of small and midsize buisnesses.About CalmerryCalmerry is a HIPAA-compliant mental health platform offering therapy and well-being solutions for individuals and organizations, including small businesses, enterprises, and non-profits. Calmerry provides a personalized approach to mental health support, with customized integrations and flexible solutions designed to meet each organization’s unique needs.About Schoser Talent and Wellness SolutionsSchoser Talent and Wellness Solutions helps small and midsize businesses build healthier, more human-centered workplaces. Founded by mental health advocate and podcast host Gretchen Schoser, the company blends talent strategy, employee wellness, and change management to help teams thrive. Its mission is simple: create workplaces where both systems and souls can flourish.

