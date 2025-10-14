Renewable Energy and CPG Marketing Leader to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Growth Starts Here Growth-focused marketing leader, Vinay Sharma, blends performance marketing and lead generation with brand strategy to deliver immediate results for clients as a Chief Outsiders fractional CMO.

Growth-focused marketing leader, Vinay Sharma, blends performance marketing and lead generation with brand strategy to deliver immediate results for clients

Vinay’s expertise in aligning product, sales, and marketing strategy and strong background in data-driven marketing and lead generation fosters high-performing teams to drive growth.” — Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinay Sharma, a growth-focused marketing leader with over 15 years of experience leading performance marketing and brand strategy for renewable energy, technology, and CPG companies will now drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Sharma joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).“Vinay’s expertise in aligning product, sales, and marketing strategy and strong background in data-driven marketing and lead generation fosters high-performing teams to drive growth,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his deep energy and consumer industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Sharma brings a proven track record of building and executing performance-driven marketing strategies. He delivers measurable ROI, reduced CAC, increased conversion rates, and funnel velocity at scale. Additionally, he brings a storytelling approach to brand building that elevates external visibility and establishes strong category leadership for his clients.Technology and CPG Marketing LeadershipAs a Chief Outsiders technology and consumer-focused Fractional CMO , Sharma brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders as Head of Marketing at Dandelion Energy, he drove 93% growth in bookings in the first full year, cutting CAC by 50% through data-driven marketing strategies. And as Marketing Director, Kids Beverages for Kraft Foods/Mondelez, he generated $1 billion in revenue via a 14% topline CAGR and 40% bottom-line growth.Sharma’s impressive executive marketing experience also includes roles as VP of Marketing, Clean Energy at Generac Power, Global Marketing Solutions, Industry Manager for Meta, and Innovation Director, Biscuits at Kraft Foods/Mondelez. Earlier roles include Brand Manager, Snapple and Mott’s Juice for Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and Assistant Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble.To support his successful executive marketing career, Sharma earned a Master of Business Administration in Marketing and Strategy from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester, in Rochester, New York. Previously, he earned a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGears OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gears™ process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.