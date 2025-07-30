Manufacturing and Technology Marketing Executive to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. With a consistent record of transforming complex companies, Sabrina Donley to drive growth and increase marketing ROI for clients as a Chief Outsiders Fractional CMO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabrina Donley, a transformational marketing executive with 25 years of experience in Fortune 150 public companies and PE-backed firms, will now drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Donley joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).“With an engineering background and deep expertise across technical industries, Sabrina guides CEOs to leverage marketing for business growth,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep manufacturing and technology industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Donley helps mid-market manufacturers and technical firms turn fragmented marketing into focused strategies that drive growth, efficiency, and ROI. Known for her authentic, practical, and collaborative style, she builds trust, pipeline, and long-term market advantage.Manufacturing and Technology Marketing LeadershipPrior to joining Chief Outsiders, Donley helped a mid-market manufacturing company serving diverse industries increase marketing-sourced pipeline from 5% to 60% by partnering with business leaders on long-term strategic growth plans that led to the transformation of legacy marketing functions into a digital-first engine - tripling ROI and doubling pipeline growth.Donley’s executive marketing experience includes roles as VP of Global Marketing & Communications at Porex Corporation (Filtration Group), Head of Marketing, Global Data Center Services for Cyxtera Technologies, and Head of Marketing, Global Data Center Services at CenturyLink (now Lumen). Prior roles include Senior Director, Global Marketing Communications & Digital Strategy at CenturyLink (now Lumen), Director & Global Brand Officer for Emerson Network Power (now Vertiv), and Corporate Marketing Manager at Emerson.To support her successful executive marketing career, Donley earned a Master of Science Degree in Integrated Marketing Communications, a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. 