Retail, e-Commerce, and SaaS Marketing Leader to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Gallegos, an experienced and accomplished CMO, growth leader, and integrator with a track record of successful commercial scaling will now drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Gallegos joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).“Adept in both strategic planning and performance execution (B2B & B2C), Maria consistently exceeds growth and revenue targets” said Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep retail grocery, e-Commerce, and SaaS industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Gallegos brings expertise in Go-To-Market (GTM) planning, digital transformation and cross-functional growth planning. With prior experience owning revenue-generating functions, she builds repeatable and scalable lead generation pipelines to accelerate revenue growth.SaaS Marketing LeadershipAs a Chief Outsiders SaaS-focused Fractional CMO , Gallegos brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders as President and CEO of Zingo Credit, she led the turnaround of this fintech SaaS startup providing alternative credit data to credit and financial institutions. She also executed the exit strategy and managed due diligence, leading to a successful acquisition by Credit Sesame.Gallegos’s impressive executive marketing experience also includes roles as Founder, Principal CMO/COO at Lucero Growth, SVP, Marketing & Consumer Experience, D2C Business for Equifax, and Head of Marketing at Amazon Prime Now (Now Amazon Fresh/Whole Foods). Prior roles include Executive Director, Marketing & Sales for The Save Mart Companies and Senior Director, Marketing & Merchandising (B2B) at SpartanNash.To support her successful executive marketing career, Gallegos earned a Master of Arts in Strategic Communication & Leadership, graduating with Honors from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. She also received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Reed College in Portland, Oregon and a Graduate Certificate in Finance for Non-Financial Managers from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Business in Minneapolis, Minnesota.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGears OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gears™ process.

