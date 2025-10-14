Calmerry Partners with HypeLive to Champion Mental Health Support for Content Creators

Calmerry partners with HypeLive to make mental health resources more accessible for creators and support their emotional well-being.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calmerry , a leading online mental health platform, today announced a new partnership with HypeLive , a platform supporting creators and digital talent. This collaboration aims to raise awareness and improve access to mental health resources for the content creator community.The mental health challenges faced by creators are often unique, ranging from online harassment to burnout and performance pressure. Through this partnership, Calmerry will offer flexible mental health solutions to support creators’ emotional well-being, including therapy access, educational content, and self-care tools.“We’re happy to be part of raising awareness about the importance of mental health support for the content creators community,” said Albina Galiza, CCO at Calmerry. “This partnership reflects our shared belief that creators deserve accessible, personalized mental health care.”“At Hype Live, our mission has always been to put creators first—not just by helping them earn more, but by helping them feel supported and seen,” said Viola Carmona, Founder & CEO of HypeLive. “We’re proud to partner with Calmerry who has been a leader in Mental Wellness to provide creators with access to meaningful mental health tools that prioritize their emotional wellness as much as their professional growth.”This collaboration reinforces Calmerry’s mission to make mental health support more accessible for diverse communities and modern workforces.About CalmerryCalmerry is a HIPAA-compliant mental health platform offering online therapy, self-help tools, and mental wellness programs for individuals and organizations. Calmerry partners with employers, EAPs, and digital communities to create tailored mental health solutions.About HypeLiveHype Live is a next-generation social platform and talent hub that empowers content creators, agencies, and brands through AI-driven tools, brand-sponsored livestreams, and equitable monetization models. With a “Creators First. Always.” philosophy, HypeLive is redefining the creator economy by combining technology, opportunity, and wellness.

