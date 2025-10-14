Ajyad Capital and Velexa Announce Landmark Agreement to Expand UK–GCC Business Collaboration in WealthTech Innovation

Velexa and Ajyad Capital announce landmark agreement

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajyad Capital, a leading investment management firm licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and UK WealthTech firm Velexa and their multi-licensed brokerage partner EXANTE, have entered into a landmark agreement. Velexa’s technology and white-label trading applications will serve as the backbone for Ajyad’s upcoming Shari’ah-compliant digital trading app, designed to deliver investing services to a range of customer segments in the GCC and beyond. The agreement underscores growing UK–GCC financial collaboration and reinforces Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for innovation in Islamic finance.Launching a New Shari’ah-Compliant PlatformAjyad recently announced the launch of a fully digital, Shari’ah-compliant trading app powered by Velexa’s technology. The platform will integrate advanced Shari’ah screening and profit purification tools with streamlined execution, enabling both retail and institutional investors to confidently participate in regional and international markets.“This agreement is a watershed moment for Bahrain,” said Suhail Hajee, CEO of Ajyad Capital. “By combining Ajyad’s local expertise, Velexa’s investment technology and Exante’s global reach, we are empowering regional clients with a world-class, Shari’ah-compliant digital platform.”Momentum in Islamic FinanceThe timing is significant: the global Islamic finance market surpassed USD 5 trillion in 2024 and is growing at an annual rate of around 12%, far outpacing the 7% CAGR of the broader asset management industry (Standard Chartered, 2024; BCG, 2024). It is forecasted to reach USD 7.7 trillion by 2033, with the GCC at the epicenter of this growth (Allied Market Research, 2024). In parallel, the region’s financial wealth is expected to climb to USD 3.5 trillion by 2027, supported by rising demand for Shari’ah-aligned investment solutions (Boston Consulting Group, 2023).“Islamic finance is expanding faster than traditional markets, and the GCC is driving that growth,” said Kingsley Ford, CCO at Velexa . “Through this partnership, we are equipping regional investors with innovative tools to retain and grow wealth locally, while accessing globalmarkets.”Setting a Precedent for InnovationBy bringing together Velexa’s investing infrastructure and EXANTE’s global brokerage services with Ajyad’s regulatory standing and regional expertise, this collaboration sets a precedent for how global WealthTech and GCC institutions can work together to drive innovation, deepen liquidity, and attract international flows. It positions Bahrain as a key gateway for Shari’ah-compliant digital investing, while contributing to broader regional financial diversification.About VelexaVelexa is a leading WealthTech company that empowers financial institutions of all sizes to seamlessly integrate investment products and services into their offerings, enhancing customer experiences and engagement. Operating across diverse international markets, the company boasts a robust presence in Europe, the GCC, and Southeast Asia, while continuing its global expansion with a recent entry into Brazil. Velexa operates in close collaboration with internationally recognized brokerage company EXANTE, ensuring access to 50+ capital markets. EXANTE is regulated across six jurisdictions, including the FCA in the United Kingdom, the SFC in Hong Kong, the DFSA in the UAE, CySEC in Cyprus, the MFSA in Malta, and the KNF in Poland.About Ajyad CapitalAjyad Capital B.S.C. (c) is a prominent investment management firm with a robust shareholder base across the GCC. Established in 2003 and licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Islamic Investment Business Firm – Category 1. In its commitment to innovation, Ajyad Capital introduces WealthTech solutions that redefine investment products and services, empowering clients to achieve their financial goals with cutting-edge technology and personalized strategies.Media contact: Julia Chapman jch@exante.eu

