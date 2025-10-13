Wunderbar Welcome: Wonder & Whoa Brings Family Fun to Mission’s First Oktoberfest

Mission’s first Oktoberfest invites the whole neighborhood to gather for music, brews, & Bavarian cheer—complete with a Wonder & Whoa station just for the kids.

MISSION, KS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to toast to community and culture! The City of Mission is hosting its inaugural Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 12:00–6:00 p.m. at the Mission Market site (5635 Johnson Drive). Presented by Rockcreek Brewing Co. and Sandhills Brewing, this first-ever fall festival will bring a taste of Bavaria to Johnson Drive with live music, food and drink vendors, local makers, and family-friendly festivities.Adding to the fun, Wonder & Whoa, Mission’s cultural arts center for kids, will host a children’s activity station throughout the day, giving families a place to pause, play, and connect. Parents can peruse the festival while their little ones explore hands-on crafts and imaginative play inspired by Wonder & Whoa’s signature blend of creativity and cultural curiosity.“We love when community celebrations reflect global traditions,” said Gabrielle LeVota, founder of Wonder & Whoa. “At its heart, Oktoberfest is about gathering—sharing stories, songs, and laughter across generations. That spirit of connection is the same one we build into everything at Wonder & Whoa. It’s not just about joy for kids; it’s about the way cultural celebrations remind all of us that belonging can be created anywhere, especially when we come together as a community.”The first-ever Mission Oktoberfest invites families, friends, and neighbors to experience a modern twist on a time-honored German tradition—complete with local brews, lively polka, festive fare, and the spirit of fall in full swing.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Mission Oktoberfest (Inaugural Event)When: Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 12:00–6:00 p.m.Where: Mission Market | 5635 Johnson Drive, Mission, KSHosted by: Rockcreek Brewing Co. & Sandhills BrewingFamily Perk: Wonder & Whoa Kids’ Activity Station open throughout the eventAdmission: Free and open to all agesAbout Wonder & WhoaWonder & Whoa is a cultural arts center for kids located in Mission, KS. Through immersive classes, camps, and community experiences, Wonder & Whoa helps children ages 0–12 explore the world through creativity—celebrating global cultures through art, storytelling, music, food, and nature-based play.Learn more: www.wonderandwhoa.com Follow: @wonderandwhoa ( https://www.instagram.com/wonderandwhoa

