Wonder & Whoa Welcomes Chef Popy for Two Hands-On Culinary Adventures Exploring Chile & Argentina

Kids cook, create, and explore the vibrant food traditions of Chile and Argentina in two flavorful pop-up classes led by Chef Popy.

MISSION, KS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonder & Whoa is thrilled to announce two special culinary pop-ups this November with guest instructor Chef Popy (Claudia Ruiz Farias) — inviting kids to roll up their sleeves, spark their curiosity, and explore the rich food traditions of Chile and Argentina.These immersive classes blend cooking, culture, and creativity in a way that only Wonder & Whoa can. Young chefs will discover how food tells stories, connects communities, and celebrates heritage — all while having a whole lot of fun in the kitchen.“We’re so excited to welcome Chef Popy to Wonder & Whoa,” said Gabrielle LeVota, founder of Wonder & Whoa. “Her approach to teaching kids through the language of food aligns perfectly with our mission - to help children explore culture with their hands, hearts, and taste buds.”Pop-Up Cooking with Chef PopyThursday, November 13 | 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.Saturday, November 15 | 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Cost: $39 per sessionLocation: Wonder & Whoa, 5903 Johnson Drive, Mission, KSRegister at www.WonderandWhoa.com About Chef PopyClaudia Ruiz Farias, affectionately known as Chef Popy, holds a Bachelor in Social Science from UDP in Santiago, Chile and an ACF Certified Chef’s degree from JCCC in Kansas. She has served as Head Chef and Executive Sous Chef across Missouri, Kansas, and Arkansas, and studied both Music (MCCKC) and Early Childhood Education (UMKC). In 2015, she brought her bilingual (Spanish/English) Culinary Arts Workshops to the U.S., teaching children the joy of mindful cooking through organic practices and locally sourced ingredients.About Wonder & WhoaWonder & Whoa is a cultural arts center for children and families based in Mission, Kansas. Through hands-on classes, camps, and community events, Wonder & Whoa introduces kids to global traditions and creative exploration across arts & crafts, music, food, nature play, storytelling, and mindfulness. With a focus on curiosity, connection, and cultural celebration, Wonder & Whoa creates meaningful experiences that inspire children while supporting parents and caregivers.Learn more and register for upcoming events at www.WonderAndWhoa.com

